Saturday, December 12, 2020  | 25 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Video

Changan Alsvin: First smart sedan unveiled in Pakistan

The Chinese car will come in three variants

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago

Master Changan Motor launched its Alsvin car, which is tipped as Pakistan’s cheapest sedan car, on Friday. The expected price of the three variants (1.37 litre manual, 1.5 litre automatic and special 1.5 litre automatic with sun-roof) will be between Rs2.1 million and Rs2.6 million. Master Changan Motors CEO Danial Malik told SAMAA Digital that buyers of the Alsvin will not struggle to find car parts across the country as Master Motor has been in the business of manufacturing car parts for a long time. The company knows the industry. He added that Master Changan Motor is a joint venture between Chinese carmakers Changan and Pakistan’s Master Motor. He said whenever a car-making company invests in Pakistan and establishes a joint venture, these joint ventures have survived. Many car companies emerged in Pakistan to introduce Chinese and Korean cars but they later wrapped up and people who had already bought their cars struggled to find spare parts and the car’s resale price also dropped. Malik advised buyers of a new company car in Pakistan to assess the strength and credibility of the company before buying.     

Alsvin car Chinese carmakers Master Motor sedan car
 
