Monday, November 30, 2020
Samaa TV
HOME > Video

You asked: How can parents and children survive online schooling?

We got answers from a psychologist

Posted: Nov 30, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 30, 2020

The 38-year-old mother was going out of her mind. Her otherwise intelligent son, a ten-year-old, had failed the term and was losing interest.
She posted on the mummy WhatsApp groups and didn’t get much help. She posted on Facebook anonymously. Then people slowly opened up: online school was driving them all crazy.
“People are slow to acknowledge that yes, they are also going through that,” she told SAMAA Digital. She said she was worried. “The marks are going downhill. The children aren’t interested in studying. It’s a battle to get them to their desks, to be interested if a test is coming up, to care about their work.” This mother is based in Karachi but parents across Pakistan are learning the hard way that online classes are the new normal. We spoke to Mahnoor Shaikh, a clinical psychologist, about the frustration expressed by this mother and asked her for a bit of counseling and answers.

2 Comments

  1. EMC  September 25, 2020 10:00 pm/ Reply

    This was a very helpful clip as the content is very relatable for any parent having to grapple with home-schooling whilst also juggling so much else in the middle of a global health crisis. Schools should take into account that not every home will have a set-up condusive to online schooling – the cost of IT equipment, strength of domestic internet, a place free of distraction whilst all the members of the household are sharing the same space, care arrangements if the adults are also busy looking after smaller children or elderly or unwell parents, etc – and that not every child will welcome this due to how they are usually accostomed to traditional methods of learning. What happens in the case of a child with a learning disability or a parent having limited IT skills to facilitate this? Women are usually tasked with ensuring that all homework, etc, is done, so what happens when these women are already under so much pressure running homes with limited help and also having to contend with online schooling? There needs to be flexibility in how schools approach their grading system and perhaps more can be done to ensure that all children are participating. These are stressful times and this need not be another source of anxiety for so many families.

    • Mahim Maher  September 28, 2020 4:26 pm/ Reply

      Thank you for this feedback. Helps us a lot in thinking about the next topics to cover.

