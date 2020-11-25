Wednesday, November 25, 2020  | 8 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Why are cars more expensive in Pakistan than India?

India has an edge with mass production

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

New cars in Pakistan have become expensive. Not a single one is available for under Rs1 million.
Engineer Asim Ayaz of the Engineering Development Board, which regulates the auto sector in Pakistan, explains why this is so. India has huge demand for small cars that makes local production of car parts cheaper due to economies of scale.
Taxes and duties in India are also lower than in Pakistan. The taxes and duties in Pakistan are almost 40% of the total price of a car. But in India, taxes are below 20% (it varies from state to state). The price of bigger cars such as the Civic and Corolla are comparable with India.
The government’s ongoing Auto Development Policy (ADP2016-21) has given a push to healthy competition. Several car companies such as Kia, Hyundai and Changan have entered the Pakistan market. Suzuki makes lower-end cars worldwide while Toyota and Honda compete in the Sedan. This goes against the impression that the three Japanese companies, the Big Three, have colluded and operate as a cartel.

FaceBook WhatsApp
car parts expensive cars India Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
car buying tip, car buying tips in Pakistan, how to buy a used car, tips for purchasing a car
 
Tax Calculator Pakistan

Monthly Salary

Monthly Tax

Monthly Salary After Tax

Annual Salary

Annual Tax

Annual Salary After Tax


MOST READ
MOST READ
Video: Moving car catches fire on Karachi's Sharae Faisal
Video: Moving car catches fire on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 9pm Pakistan – 20 November 2020
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 9pm Pakistan – 20 November 2020
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 12am | November 24 |...
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 12am | November 24 | Pakistan
Video: Murder suspect's attempted escape foiled at Lahore High Court
Video: Murder suspect’s attempted escape foiled at Lahore High Court
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 12am | November 19 |...
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 12am | November 19 | Pakistan
Will chemical castration for rapists work in Pakistan?
Will chemical castration for rapists work in Pakistan?
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 12am Pakistan – 21 November 2020
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 12am Pakistan – 21 November 2020
Video: A tour of Lahore's Orange Line Train
Video: A tour of Lahore’s Orange Line Train
Replug: Psychologist explains how to help your child with online...
Replug: Psychologist explains how to help your child with online classes
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 6pm Pakistan – 20 November 2020
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 6pm Pakistan – 20 November 2020
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.