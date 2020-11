The Orange Line train started functioning in Lahore at the end of October and has grabbed people’s attention. After five years, the train is finally on the tracks. The Dera Gujran station and Raiwind’s Ali Town are the first and last stops of the Orange Line, which covers a 27km track in 45 minutes at a speed of 80km/h. It has 26 stations, including two underground ones. Passengers have to pay Rs40 for their journey.