Khadim Hussain Rizvi will be laid to rest at the Rehmat ul Aalameen mosque today. The 55-year old cleric died on Thursday night in Lahore .Rizvi was brought to Lahore’s Shaikh Zayed Hospital and declared dead at 8:48pm. A huge number of his supporters and workers have gathered in thousands to attend his funeral prayers.