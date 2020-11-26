Video: State Bank of Pakistan explains cheaper home loans scheme

Deputy Governor answers FAQs about markup subsidy
The government’s Markup Subsidy Scheme for Housing Finance has generated a lot of interest in people who want financing for a new house under the Naya Pakistan Housing program, but they have many questions. Can more than one person apply from the same family? What happens in case of a default? And who is eligible? In this video, State Bank of Pakistan Deputy Governor Sima Kamil answers these and other frequently asked questions about the bank’s scheme.