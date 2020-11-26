Thursday, November 26, 2020  | 9 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Video: State Bank of Pakistan explains cheaper home loans scheme

Deputy Governor answers FAQs about markup subsidy

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The government’s Markup Subsidy Scheme for Housing Finance has generated a lot of interest in people who want financing for a new house under the Naya Pakistan Housing program, but they have many questions. Can more than one person apply from the same family? What happens in case of a default? And who is eligible? In this video, State Bank of Pakistan Deputy Governor Sima Kamil answers these and other frequently asked questions about the bank’s scheme.

FaceBook WhatsApp
housing scheme loan Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme state bank of pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
Tax Calculator Pakistan

Monthly Salary

Monthly Tax

Monthly Salary After Tax

Annual Salary

Annual Tax

Annual Salary After Tax


MOST READ
MOST READ
Video: Moving car catches fire on Karachi's Sharae Faisal
Video: Moving car catches fire on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 12am | November 24 |...
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 12am | November 24 | Pakistan
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 9pm Pakistan – 20 November 2020
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 9pm Pakistan – 20 November 2020
Why are cars more expensive in Pakistan than India?
Why are cars more expensive in Pakistan than India?
Video: A tour of Lahore's Orange Line Train
Video: A tour of Lahore’s Orange Line Train
Will chemical castration for rapists work in Pakistan?
Will chemical castration for rapists work in Pakistan?
House loans become cheaper in Pakistan
House loans become cheaper in Pakistan
Video: Gilgit man removes Pakistan flag from burning car
Video: Gilgit man removes Pakistan flag from burning car
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 12am Pakistan – 21 November 2020
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 12am Pakistan – 21 November 2020
Replug: Psychologist explains how to help your child with online...
Replug: Psychologist explains how to help your child with online classes
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.