Saturday, November 14, 2020  | 27 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Travel

Replug: Pakistan’s conversation on its Hindus is changing

Dr Jurgen Schaflechner spoke about perceptions of Hindus in Pakistan

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

In 2019, Pakistani rights activist Kapil Dev’s successful protest on Twitter against minister Fayyaz Chohan’s derogatory remarks against Hindus, leading to his sacking, shows that the national conversation is changing. Dr Jurgen Schaflechner, who has just published an exhaustive book on Hinglaj Devi (OUP), one of the most important temples in Pakistan, spoke to SAMAA Digital about perceptions of Hindus and how with social media we are seeing some welcome shifts even though, of course work still needs to be done against stereotypes.

Watch more Samaa Originals on our YouTube channel or Facebook
FaceBook WhatsApp
hindus KAPIL DEV
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

2 Comments

  1. Arjun Pandit  May 6, 2019 5:15 pm/ Reply

    Who is Dr Jurgen Schaflechner..?
    Why he published an exhaustive book on Hinglaj Devi…

    Reply me

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Punjab police get 500 new vehicles, punjab police, police cars, faisalabad police,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Replug: Pakistan’s conversation on its Hindus is changing
Replug: Pakistan’s conversation on its Hindus is changing
When will the Karachi Circular Railway service start?
When will the Karachi Circular Railway service start?
Video: Traffic jams reported across Karachi
Video: Traffic jams reported across Karachi
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 12am | November 12 |...
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 12am | November 12 | Pakistan
Faisalabad's 20-year-old police vans are finally being replaced
Faisalabad’s 20-year-old police vans are finally being replaced
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 12am | November 8 |...
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 12am | November 8 | Pakistan
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 3pm | November 7 |...
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 3pm | November 7 | Pakistan
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 6pm | November 7 |...
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 6pm | November 7 | Pakistan
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 3pm | November 8 |...
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 3pm | November 8 | Pakistan
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 9pm | November 8 |...
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 9pm | November 8 | Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.