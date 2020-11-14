Replug: Pakistan’s conversation on its Hindus is changing

Your browser does not support the video tag.

In 2019, Pakistani rights activist Kapil Dev’s successful protest on Twitter against minister Fayyaz Chohan’s derogatory remarks against Hindus, leading to his sacking, shows that the national conversation is changing. Dr Jurgen Schaflechner, who has just published an exhaustive book on Hinglaj Devi (OUP), one of the most important temples in Pakistan, spoke to SAMAA Digital about perceptions of Hindus and how with social media we are seeing some welcome shifts even though, of course work still needs to be done against stereotypes.

