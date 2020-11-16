Pakistan is going to launch its own Alibaba

It will help Pakistani producers trade directly with global markets
The Pakistan Mercantile Exchange is preparing to launch an e-commerce platform, much like Alibaba.com, by the end of 2020. It will connect Pakistani producers and farmers with international markets and boost our exports and foreign exchange earnings. The platform will enable Pakistani producers to display their products (rice, sugar, dates, dry fruit, pink salt and marble to name a few) on the PMEX platform and trade directly with international buyers. PMEX will also facilitate warehousing, delivery, clearance and exports for the traders. The mercantile exchange has planned a trial transaction in early December. Find out more about the project in this video.
Tell us what you think:
Pakistan Zindabad
Good effort to promote on line business
Much Needed
A long awaited initiative is finally going to happen. I will appreciate if PayPal is also made available for small traders and Working from home individuals as this will give a leaping jump to business in Pakistan.
A very timely welcome nes
1 major disadvantage:
Local market rate will be high and also product will also in less quantity throughout Pakistan.