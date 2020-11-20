Friday, November 20, 2020  | 3 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Pakistan cost of car loans drops to two-year low

Financing your car through a bank loan becomes cheaper

Posted: Nov 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago

The cost of financing your car is down and the rates you will get now are the lowest in two years. This is because the central bank has reduced its interest rate to 7%, the lowest since July 2018. More details in the video.

Disclaimer: This video has been published in partnership with MCB. The sole purpose of this report is to educate our readers and viewers about aspects of personal finance. The information provided on SAMAA Digital’s platforms is not meant to be taken as financial advice. Please always independently verify or check information being provided before making any investment decision or undertaking any financial transaction.

