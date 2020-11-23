House loans become cheaper in Pakistan

The State Bank of Pakistan has unveiled a mark-up subsidy for house loans for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme. Pakistanis will be able to borrow from any bank at rates cheaper than the market’s. Loans comes in three categories based on the amount you can borrow, the price and size of the house to buy or build. Applications have opened. More from SAMAA Money Editor Farooq Baloch.

Disclaimer: This video has been published in partnership with MCB. The sole purpose of this report is to educate our readers and viewers about aspects of personal finance. The information provided on SAMAA Digital’s platforms is not meant to be taken as financial advice. Please always independently verify or check information being provided before making any investment decision or undertaking any financial transaction.