HOME > Video

Guide to buying used cars in Pakistan, tips and advice

SAMAA Money’s best advice on inspections, models, prices

Posted: Nov 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

You want to make a good choice before making such a big investment.

SAMAA Money’s Bilal Hussain goes through a checklist of important things to consider when buying a used car: family size, requirements such as leg space and trunk and fuel and maintenance economy. 

He has tips on how you should inspect your car properly before buying it.

A checklist to inspect a used car before buying it

Exterior

  • Radiator core support
  • Apron welding and pastings
  • A-pillar welding – B-pillar welding
  • C-pillar welding – Trunk floor pastings
  • Compare screws and welds of both sides
  • Window and windscreen stamps
  • Touch-up paint texture, waves, sound of metal, Elcometer
  • Door, bonnet, trunk pastings  

Interior

  • Cracks and broken edges
  • Fade marks
  • Pedals
  • Knob and steering texture
  • Screws of cluster   Electronics
  • Check engine light and abs light
  • OBD scanning
  • Working of AC. Fluctuation of RPM on full load  

Mechanical

  • Engine oil leaks
  • Engine room bearing noises
  • Rattle on certain RPMs
  • Smoke: White, bluish, black
  • Suspension rattle
  • Braking. Pedal going down. Pulling to one side on braking. ABS.
  • Wheel bearings  

Tyres

  • Wobble on slow speed
  • Tyre manufacturing date
  • Tyre type
  • Visible cracks  

Documentation

  • VIN plate
  • Original number plates
  • Original file including delivery and sales certificate
  • Or bill of lading, passport copy, export certificate
  • Chassis number punching
  • Engine number matching with papers

Disclaimer: The sole purpose of this report is to educate our readers and viewers about aspects of personal finance. The information provided on SAMAA Digital’s platforms is not meant to be taken as financial advice. There is no financial arrangement involved in the production of these stories unless they are clearly labelled as ‘Sponsored Content’. Please always independently verify or check information being provided before making any investment decision or undertaking any financial transaction. We do not necessarily endorse the guest’s point of view.

