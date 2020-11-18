Guide to buying used cars in Pakistan, tips and advice

You want to make a good choice before making such a big investment.

SAMAA Money’s Bilal Hussain goes through a checklist of important things to consider when buying a used car: family size, requirements such as leg space and trunk and fuel and maintenance economy.

He has tips on how you should inspect your car properly before buying it.

A checklist to inspect a used car before buying it

Exterior

Radiator core support

Apron welding and pastings

A-pillar welding – B-pillar welding

C-pillar welding – Trunk floor pastings

Compare screws and welds of both sides

Window and windscreen stamps

Touch-up paint texture, waves, sound of metal, Elcometer

Door, bonnet, trunk pastings

Interior

Cracks and broken edges

Fade marks

Pedals

Knob and steering texture

Screws of cluster Electronics

Check engine light and abs light

OBD scanning

Working of AC. Fluctuation of RPM on full load

Mechanical

Engine oil leaks

Engine room bearing noises

Rattle on certain RPMs

Smoke: White, bluish, black

Suspension rattle

Braking. Pedal going down. Pulling to one side on braking. ABS.

Wheel bearings

Tyres

Wobble on slow speed

Tyre manufacturing date

Tyre type

Visible cracks

Documentation

VIN plate

Original number plates

Original file including delivery and sales certificate

Or bill of lading, passport copy, export certificate

Chassis number punching

Engine number matching with papers

Disclaimer: The sole purpose of this report is to educate our readers and viewers about aspects of personal finance. The information provided on SAMAA Digital’s platforms is not meant to be taken as financial advice. There is no financial arrangement involved in the production of these stories unless they are clearly labelled as ‘Sponsored Content’. Please always independently verify or check information being provided before making any investment decision or undertaking any financial transaction. We do not necessarily endorse the guest’s point of view.