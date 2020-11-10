Tuesday, November 10, 2020  | 23 Rabiulawal, 1442
Pakistan

Faisalabad’s 20-year-old police vans are finally being replaced

Punjab Police got 500 new vehicles

Posted: Nov 10, 2020
SAMAA
Posted: Nov 10, 2020

FSD-3925 is a Tariqabad Police Station’s 20-year-old police van. It has served well and finally it is being decommissioned. It will now be replaced with a brand new van as the Punjab Police got 500 new vehicles. For driver Constable Nawaz Waseer, it’s like a dream come true.

“We used to feel embarrassed when we used to stop a vehicle and it wouldn’t stop," he says. “We have had encounters on these vehicles.”

Waseer is confident that after getting the new vehicle, they'll be motivated to perform even better.
Faisalabad Police
 
