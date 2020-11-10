Faisalabad’s 20-year-old police vans are finally being replaced

FSD-3925 is a Tariqabad Police Station’s 20-year-old police van. It has served well and finally it is being decommissioned. It will now be replaced with a brand new van as the Punjab Police got 500 new vehicles. For driver Constable Nawaz Waseer, it’s like a dream come true. “We used to feel embarrassed when we used to stop a vehicle and it wouldn’t stop," he says. “We have had encounters on these vehicles.”Waseer is confident that after getting the new vehicle, they'll be motivated to perform even better.