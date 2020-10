He is having a meeting with the Sindh IG

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reached the Karachi police headquarters to meet the Sindh inspector-general.

His visit comes hours after dozens of senior police officials, including the IG, asked for leave over the controversy behind the arrest of Captain (r) Safdar, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz's husband.