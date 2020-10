On this day in 2012, Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel laureate and a prominent campaigner for girls’ education, was shot by Taliban gunmen.

The terrorists targeted her when she was on her way home from school. She was shot in the head after which she was immediately flown to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in the UK where she remained in a coma for a week. Yousafzai was discharged from the hospital after nearly three months of treatment.