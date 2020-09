He narrates the history of the holy land

Renowned Shia scholar Allama Syed Zameer Akhtar Naqvi describes the historical significance of the holy land of Karbala. Renowned Shia scholar Allama Syed Zameer Akhtar Naqvi describes the historical significance of the holy land of Karbala. This video was originally published on September 9, 2019 This video was originally published on September 9, 2019