Incidents took place at Rizvia, Nayabad and Korangi

The first incident was reported on March 5 when a six-storey building collapsed. Around 25 people died.

The second incident took place in Lyari's Nayabad on June 7 in which a five-storey building collapsed and claimed 27 lives.

On September 10, the third such incident took place at Korangi's Allahwala Colony.