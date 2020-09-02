Islamabad woman saves rainwater for household use

She has set up water storage tanks

Shahida Qauser, a resident of Islamabad, has set up a system at her house to save rainwater in tanks that she later uses for household purposes. This concept is called rainwater harvesting.

The rainwater that falls on her roof automatically goes into these tanks. She uses this water to wash clothes, clean her house and her car. She lives in a water scarce area of Islamabad and people living in the neighbourhood rely on water tankers. Qauser uses the rainwater stored in her tanks throughout the year. Some of her neighbours even borrow water from her.