Sunday, September 6, 2020  | 17 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Watch: Shahid Afridi performs Attan in Waziristan

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Sep 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
He uploaded the video on social media

Cricketer Shahid Afridi performed the Attan at a ceremony in Waziristan's Wana district Saturday night. He was seen dancing to the beat of traditional Pashto music.

The cricketer uploaded a video of the event on his Twitter account with the caption, "The endless love of these beautiful people drew me into celebrating their rich beautiful culture with them."

The former Pakistan skipper's Shahid Afridi Foundation has been helping people stranded because of floods in Karachi and other parts of the country.

They recently distributed relief bags to Hindus living in the outskirts of the city.

dance Shahid Afridi waziristan
 
