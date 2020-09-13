REPLUG: Allama Zameer Naqvi on the martyrs of Karbala

Shia scholar Allama Syed Zameer Akhtar Naqvi says Muslims observe Muharram 1-10 in memory of the story of Karbala. The companions of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Imam Hussain are remembered in majalis for the first five days of Muharram. The other days are linked to other martyrs.

This video was first published on September 7, 2019