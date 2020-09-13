REPLUG: Allama Zameer Naqvi on the martyrs of Karbala

Shia scholar Allama Syed Zameer Akhtar Naqvi says Muslims observe Muharram 1-10 in memory of the story of Karbala. The companions of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Imam Hussain are remembered in majalis for the first five days of Muharram. The other days are linked to other martyrs.
This video was first published on September 7, 2019
Good work SAMAA TV
Muslim Umma will one day unite on Moharram and Karbala.
Momin and Munafiq were differentiated on the battlefield of Karbala. The same mechanism shall be implied today. Everyone and anyone who stands up against Hazrat Husein r.a message of freedom , self respect and opposition to a tyrant will be un-rooted. These munafiqs from our files will thrown out. Hazrat Husain and his companions taught us to stand up and fight against wrongs. They won and will always be remembered as heroes of humanity.