Watch: Floating bikes, cars as Lahore’s Nabha Road submerged

More rain forecast in upcoming three days

Heavy rain in Lahore left the city's Nabha Road near Customs House flooded with at least four feet of water on Friday. Motorbikes and cars parked on the roads were seen floating in the water.

The downpour started at 5:30am and continued till midday, battering multiple areas of the city.

Following the rain, main roads in neighbourhoods such as Shadbagh, Gulberg, Lakshmi Chowk and Mughalpura were inundated with rainwater.

According to the Met Department, 146mm of rain was recorded in interior parts of the city while Lakshmi Chowk and Farukhabad recorded 148mm and 132mm rain respectively.

Two children in the city were electrocuted after touching an electric pole.

More rain has been predicted in Punjab and KP for the next three days.