Monday, September 21, 2020
Chemical castration for rapists: will it work in Pakistan?

Posted: Sep 21, 2020
Posted: Sep 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago

On September 14, Prime Minister Imran Khan called for rapists and child molesters to be “chemically castrated”.
“Do surgery so that they can’t do anything more in the future,” he suggested, adding that rape cases should also be graded in degrees, like murder cases. He was speaking in an interview in Urdu with Hard Talk Pakistan on 92 News.
His comments came days after motorway rape case that has made headlines in Pakistan. On September 9, two men raped a woman in front of her children after she ran out of fuel near Lahore’s Gujjarpura on her way to Gujranwala.
After the rape was reported in the media, people across the country were enraged and demanded the perpetrators be punished in the most gruesome way possible.
The prime minister mentioned chemical castration and everyone is talking about it, but what exactly does it entail?

Here is the link to the original story: Imran Khan and chemical castration: the Pakistan rape punishment debate

