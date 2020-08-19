Wednesday, August 19, 2020  | 28 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Video

Zartaj Gul goes viral for another live TV blunder

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Watch the reaction of the other panelists

State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul mistook August 17, Pakistan's military dictator General Ziaul Haq's death anniversary, for his birthday on a live TV show.

"I want to congratulate [PML-N's] Javed Latif as it is their party founder Ziaul Haq's birthday," Gul said while speaking on SAMAA TV's programme Nadeem Malik Live on Monday night.

The anchor, and Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab burst into laughter while Latif shook his head. "For God's sake! Today is August 17. Today's the day when [Ziaul Haq's] plane crashed," Malik reminded Gul.

The state minister then responded that the PML-N leaders should then observe his death anniversary since it was Haq who laid the foundation of their political party.
blunder funny politician zartaj gul
 
