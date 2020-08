Office truck had to pick the 7 se 8 anchor

SAMAA TV's program 7 se 8 host Kiran Naz made a video of her journey to the office on Thursday after torrential rains had brought life to a standstill. She usually arrives well before her evening show, but the urban flooding made that impossible today. An emotional Kiran spoke of the way she felt as she saw Karachi in a light she has never experienced before.