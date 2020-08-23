Sunday, August 23, 2020  | 3 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
Today in history: Pakistan allowed return of exiled Nawaz Sharif

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Aug 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

On August 23, 2007, Pakistan’s Supreme Court ruled that former Nawaz Sharif, who was sent into exile in 2000 following a military coup, could return to the country.

Military dictator General (retd) Pervez Musharraf seized control from Nawaz in a bloodless coup in 1999. Nawaz was imprisoned on corruption and other charges and then entered into an understanding with the government to go abroad for 10 years in return for having the charges against him dropped. He lived in exile in Saudi Arabia for seven years.

He had approached the top court seeking to return, arguing that he and his family were unconstitutionally forced from the country.

“They [the Sharif brothers] have an inalienable right to come back and stay in the country,” then chief justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry had ruled.

