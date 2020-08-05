The moment a cracker explodes in JI Karachi rally

At least 39 people were injured in the attack

A video made by one of the people standing at a truck shows the moment a cracker exploded in Jamaat-e-Islami’s Kashmir rally in Karachi on Wednesday.

Upon watching it frame by frame, one can spot a projectile making its way towards the rally. It is directed towards the same point where the explosion occurs moments later.

At least 39 people were injured in attack, according to the Sindh health department. Most of them received minor injuries and were discharged from the hospital.

A senior police official told reporters that unidentified motorcyclists had hurled a cracker on the rally.