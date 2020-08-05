Wednesday, August 5, 2020  | 14 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

The moment a cracker explodes in JI Karachi rally

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
At least 39 people were injured in the attack

A video made by one of the people standing at a truck shows the moment a cracker exploded in Jamaat-e-Islami’s Kashmir rally in Karachi on Wednesday.

Upon watching it frame by frame, one can spot a projectile making its way towards the rally. It is directed towards the same point where the explosion occurs moments later.

At least 39 people were injured in attack, according to the Sindh health department. Most of them received minor injuries and were discharged from the hospital.

A senior police official told reporters that unidentified motorcyclists had hurled a cracker on the rally.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi Kashmir
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Faisalabad man raises Australian-Pakistan hybrid cattle for Eidul-Azah
Faisalabad man raises Australian-Pakistan hybrid cattle for Eidul-Azah
Encroachment on Gujjar nullah is sinking Karachi
Encroachment on Gujjar nullah is sinking Karachi
Eidul Azha gift: Pakistan petrol prices rise
Eidul Azha gift: Pakistan petrol prices rise
Video: Runaway bull collides with a car in Faisalabad
Video: Runaway bull collides with a car in Faisalabad
Watch: Karachi boy long jumps over 11 bikes
Watch: Karachi boy long jumps over 11 bikes
Cows on the run: Pakistani sacrificial animals flee butchers
Cows on the run: Pakistani sacrificial animals flee butchers
Karachi spots for collective Eid 2020 sacrifice
Karachi spots for collective Eid 2020 sacrifice
Multan goats get air -conditioned rooms
Multan goats get air -conditioned rooms
Is Ertugrul Ghazi in Karachi?
Is Ertugrul Ghazi in Karachi?
Have you tried Quetta's khaddi kebab yet?
Have you tried Quetta’s khaddi kebab yet?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.