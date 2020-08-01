Saturday, August 1, 2020  | 10 Zilhaj, 1441
Eidul Azha gift: Pakistan petrol prices rise

Posted: Aug 1, 2020
Posted: Aug 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
The price of petrol was increased by Rs3.86 per liter

The government gave Pakistan the gift of inflation on Eid, with prices of petroleum products increasing by up to Rs6.5 per litre. The price of petrol was increased by Rs3.86 per litre.

The Ministry of Petroleum prepared a summary of the increase in the prices of petroleum products up to Rs10 per litre. OGRA officials said that they did not send a summary.

According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the prices of petroleum products have been increased by Rs 6.5 per litre from August 1.

Earlier, the government had announced that it will be fixing the prices of petroleum products every 15 days, which will be announced from August 15.

