The people of Karachi witnessed rain on Friday afternoon as it poured down in the city.

Showers were reported in North Karachi, Surjani Town, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Gadap Town, DHA, Sakhi Hassan Chowrangi, Clifton, Saddar and II Chundrigar Road. The Met department has forecast heavy rain with thunderstorms in the city. The rain will continue till Saturday.