HOME > Video

Have you seen this fancy Pakistani limousine?

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
The owner features it in his TikTok videos

A young car enthusiast in Lahore has upgraded a limousine he got from the United States. 

Shahroz's 40-foot-long limousine has become a centre of attention. Five of the car's doors open upwards. There are LEDs and sofas inside it and an intercom to communicate with the driver.

Shahroz earns good money renting it out during wedding season. It is also a daily routine to go for a ride in it with his younger siblings in DHA.

He has other expensive and fancy cars and he features them in TikTok videos to increase his fan base.
limousine Pakistan TikTok
 
