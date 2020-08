Residents are stranded on the road

The fourth monsoon spell that entered Karachi on Thursday didn't just bring with lots of rain and a cool breeze but also downed trees and ripped off house roofs.

One such example is of a 100-year-old tree in Lyari. According to witnesses, the tree bent downwards, damaging six houses. The residents of these house have been forced out on the streets as they say they fear the tree falling any time, which could endanger their lives.