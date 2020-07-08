Wednesday, July 8, 2020  | 16 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Woman slaps traffic police warden in Lahore

Posted: Jul 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Police have registered a case and are looking for her

A woman was booked after she slapped and misbehaved with a traffic warden who stopped her for parking her car in a no-parking area in Lahore's Liberty Market, according to the police.

The woman and the officer had gotten into an argument after he stopped her from parking the car. The woman, however, got angry at him and grabbed him by his collar.

She tried making the warden talk to someone over phone but the officer refused.

According to witnesses, the woman was also continuously hurling profanities at him.
