Who is Uzair Baloch?

Lyari’s Uzair Ali was an undergraduate student and wanted to promote his father’s transport business. In 2003, his father, Faizu Mama, was kidnapped and killed by Arshad Pappu’s gang. Abdul Rehman also known as Rehman Dakait included Baloch in his gang to avenge his father’s death.

Later in 2008, Rehman Dakait died during a shootout with the police. After which, Baloch started heading his gang.

On January 30, 2016, Uzair Baloch was arrested by Sindh Rangers.

He is accused of committing 198 murders that includes the murder of Arshad Pappu and 11 shop owners in Shershah market.