Monday, July 6, 2020  | 14 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Video

Who is Uzair Baloch?

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Lyari’s Uzair Ali was an undergraduate student and wanted to promote his father’s transport business. In 2003, his father, Faizu Mama, was kidnapped and killed by Arshad Pappu’s gang. Abdul Rehman also known as Rehman Dakait included Baloch in his gang to avenge his father’s death.

Later in 2008, Rehman Dakait died during a shootout with the police. After which, Baloch started heading his gang.

On January 30, 2016, Uzair Baloch was arrested by Sindh Rangers.

He is accused of committing 198 murders that includes the murder of Arshad Pappu and 11 shop owners in Shershah market.

Karachi lyari gang-war uzair baloch
 
Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.


 



 
 
 
