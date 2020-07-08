Wednesday, July 8, 2020  | 16 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
What are the symptoms of Kawasaki disease?

Posted: Jul 8, 2020
Posted: Jul 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago

Kawasaki disease is a mysterious illness that primarily affects children up to the age of five and causes the walls of their arteries to become inflamed, resulting in fever, skin peeling and joint pain.

Kawasaki disease was reported in some Pakistani children who recovered from COVID-19 and one death was reported in Lahore.

Now, a new study has found that the disease may present in children entirely differently from how it presents in adults. The disease might begin with diarrhoea and other gastrointestinal symptoms, not a cough. Watch the full video to find out more.

