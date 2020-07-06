Monday, July 6, 2020  | 14 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Video: All you need to know about Dr Nisar Morai

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
He was arrested in 2016

Former chairperson of the Fishermen Cooperative Society Dr Nisar Ahmed Morai started his career as a doctor in Naushero Feroze. He was appointed as a doctor at a government institution during the PPP's tenure in 1989. He was transferred to a dispensary in Karachi's Ibrahim Haidery in 2009.

He was appointed as the chairperson of the cooperative society on January 9, 2014. It was alleged that his appointment was ordered by MPA Faryal Talpur, who is also the sister of PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari.

Dr Morai was arrested in 2016.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Nisar Morai Nisar Morai cases Nisar Morai profile PPP Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
This RRF jawan killed the terrorists who attacked PSX
This RRF jawan killed the terrorists who attacked PSX
Pakistan Stock Exchange attack: Governor honours RRF heroes
Pakistan Stock Exchange attack: Governor honours RRF heroes
Sialkot driver's daughter all set to join foreign office
Sialkot driver’s daughter all set to join foreign office
From Musharraf to Imran: Pakistan's inflation history
From Musharraf to Imran: Pakistan’s inflation history
Why should kids not play PUBG?
Why should kids not play PUBG?
Is Karachi ready for three days of rain?
Is Karachi ready for three days of rain?
Video: The baby who bore witness: Indian atrocities in Kashmir
Video: The baby who bore witness: Indian atrocities in Kashmir
Watch: How the coronavirus pandemic has affected mango sales
Watch: How the coronavirus pandemic has affected mango sales
How the coronavirus has impacted Pakistan's restaurants
How the coronavirus has impacted Pakistan’s restaurants
Video: Karachi cools down after monsoon rains
Video: Karachi cools down after monsoon rains
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.