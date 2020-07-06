Video: All you need to know about Dr Nisar Morai

He was arrested in 2016

Former chairperson of the Fishermen Cooperative Society Dr Nisar Ahmed Morai started his career as a doctor in Naushero Feroze. He was appointed as a doctor at a government institution during the PPP's tenure in 1989. He was transferred to a dispensary in Karachi's Ibrahim Haidery in 2009.

He was appointed as the chairperson of the cooperative society on January 9, 2014. It was alleged that his appointment was ordered by MPA Faryal Talpur, who is also the sister of PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari.

Dr Morai was arrested in 2016.