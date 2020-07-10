Uzair Baloch JIT: Former Rangers official makes startling revelations

He was former sector commander in Lyari

The PPP-led Sindh government published the JIT report for the Uzair Baloch case on July 7. However, Federal Minister for Shipping and Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi held a press conference the next day and showed another JIT report.

He claimed that the one the Sindh government published on its website is incomplete.

Brigadier (retd) Basit Shuja is a former sector commander of the Rangers in Lyari. He was posted in Lyari at a time when gang violence was at its peak.

He shared some revelations about the JIT report and insights into this case on SAMAA TV's programme Nadeem Malik Live.