This Orangi neighbourhood has become no-go due to street crime

A person is robbed almost every hour here

Karachi has a street crime problem but Orangi Town's Muslim Nagar has it worse.

A mobile is snatched every hour in this neighborhood. Dacoits easily move around and rob people passing by. The people living in this area are scared of leaving their homes.

One of the residents says that they can't even go to mosques to pray as there is a chance that criminals might rob them. These criminals shoot people if they resist, he added. A man named Danish was recently shot by muggers.

The area comes under the jurisdiction of the Pakistan Bazaar police station.