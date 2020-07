It was made in India's Gujarat

This machine looks like an ATM but rather than checking out money you can check out some gol gappa and pani puri. It also provides an option to choose the spices. Bharat Prajapati, the inventor of this machine is from Gujarat. One can have seven gol gappas for INR 10. It took 6 months for Bharat Prajapati to create this machine. The machine also provides mineral water.