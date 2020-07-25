Saturday, July 25, 2020  | 3 Zilhaj, 1441
Sindh, Cholistan camels centres of attention at Lahore cattle markets

Posted: Jul 25, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
Customers complain of higher prices

Camels have arrived at the Shahpur Kanjran Mandi in Lahore. The decorated camels are waiting for customers at the market.

Along with other small and large animals, a large number of camels from Sindh and Cholistan are the centres of attention at the market due to their size and beauty.

However, customers are complaining about higher animal prices this year.

The market administration has also made special arrangements to prevent the coronavirus and Congo virus from spreading.
