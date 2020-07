Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani criticised on Tuesday Federal Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi for praising former Sindh home minister Dr Zulfiqar Mirza.

Zulfiqar Mirza had proclaimed gangster Uzair Baloch as his child, Ghani recounted at a press conference Tuesday.

He also accused Zaidi of trying to embezzle $3 million donation given to the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital.