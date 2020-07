Pakistan Meteorological Department says the rain will continue

People across Pakistan got relief from hot and humid weather as the monsoon rains began in different parts of the country. Kohat, Swat, Abbotabad, Sialkot, Chiniot, Mandi Bahauddin and Shakargarh observed the monsoon's first rainfall on Sunday.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department says the rain system will continue for two to three days with some short intervals.