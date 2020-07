They were protest against power outages, overbilling

Qawwals staged a unique protest outside the K-Electric office on Monday.

"KESC walon se Allah bachaye... o bijli walon se Allah bachaye [God save us from the K-Electric]," they sang on the tune of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's 1983 classic 'Mast Nazaron Se Allah Bachaye'.

They were protesting against the frequent power outages and overbilling by the city's sole power utility.