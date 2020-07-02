Thursday, July 2, 2020  | 10 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Pakistan Stock Exchange attack: Governor honours RRF heroes

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 mins ago
They foiled Monday's attack

Four terrorists tried to storm the Pakistan Stock Exchange building Monday morning, killing one policeman and three security guards. Their attack was foiled and all four were killed by the police.

A ceremony was held at Governor House to honour the RRF personnel who fought off the terrorists. Governor Imran Ismail requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to award the Medal of Courage to the personnel. The Rangers chief and Karachi police chief also praised them.

Businessmen gave them a reward of Rs1 million and certificates of bravery.
