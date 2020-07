Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab says Federal Minister Ali Zaidi admitted today that he doesn’t have official documents. He was referring to the JIT report in the Uzair Baloch case.

“He [Zaidi] says three JITs were made when only one was made,” Wahab said at a press conference Tuesday.

“Zaidi said no one signed the first JIT report, but who is giving him the report. Is he making it on his laptop?” he questioned.