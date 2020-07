Three die in rain-related incidents

The streets were flooded soon after the first monsoon rain in Karachi on Monday. The Pakistan Meteorological Department had been warning the authorities about the monsoon rains, but they failed to take appropriate measures.

Shahrae Faisal, P&T Colony, KDA Chowrangi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and FC areas were inundated with rain water. Three people died in rain-related incidents in Ibrahim Haidery and Liaquatabad areas.