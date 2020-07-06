Is Karachi ready for three days of rain?

The city's drains still aren't clear

The drainage system of the city isn't in good condition, and the Mehmoodabad drain is filled with trash that has blocked the flow of water. When the drains are filled with garbage during the rains, as they are now, they overflow into the streets and cause urban flooding.

About Rs1 billion was allocated in the budget to keep the city's drains clean but the authorities started clearing them out just two days before the rain forecast. They now say it's not possible to clean them in two days.

The Civil Aviation Authority has issued an alert to put additional weight on all small aircraft and helicopters, as there is a chance of them slipping on the runway. These aircraft can also be transferred to hangars for safety purposes.