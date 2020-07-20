Which PTI leaders own the most gold?

PTI govt has revealed asset details of govt officials

The assets and liabilities of the advisers and special assistants in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s federal cabinet has been revealed.

According to the numbers present on the cabinet website, there are three billionaires in the premier’s cabinet: Adviser on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant on Petroleum Nadeem Babar and Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari.

The government has revealed the amout of gold owned by the members. Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind owns the amount of gold.