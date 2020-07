Buyers will have to wear masks and follow SOPs

Faisalabad will have 11 maweshi mandis this year for Eid-ul-Adha. Sale points will be set up in six tehsis. City and Saddar will have 5, Chak Jhumra and Samundri will have one each, Tandianwallah and Jaranwala two mandis each. However the biggest mandi will be in Niamuana.

The district govt says that the will make sure everyone follows SOPs. Those visiting mandis will have to wear masks and one person will be allowed per family.