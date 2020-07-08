Burhan Wani, the spirit, political dreams of a Kashmiri generation

He was martyred by Indian forces in 2016July 8, 2016 was the day Burhan Wani was martyred by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir. The 22-year-old belonged to an upper middle class family and was educated.He was active on social media and did not hide his identity behind a mask.Burhan is credited for his contribution to the freedom movement in Kashmir. His funeral was attended by thousands, despite restrictions in place by Indian forces.He inspired the young generation through his widely circulated video messages.