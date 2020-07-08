Wednesday, July 8, 2020  | 16 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Burhan Wani, the spirit, political dreams of a Kashmiri generation

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
He was martyred by Indian forces in 2016

July 8, 2016 was the day Burhan Wani was martyred by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir. The 22-year-old belonged to an upper middle class family and was educated.

He was active on social media and did not hide his identity behind a mask.

Burhan is credited for his contribution to the freedom movement in Kashmir. His funeral was attended by thousands, despite restrictions in place by Indian forces.

He inspired the young generation through his widely circulated video messages.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Burhan Muzaffar Wani Burhan Wani indian army Kashmir
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Video: Karachi cools down after monsoon rains
Video: Karachi cools down after monsoon rains
PMT catches fire in Karachi's Pak Colony
PMT catches fire in Karachi’s Pak Colony
Pakistan Stock Exchange attack: Governor honours RRF heroes
Pakistan Stock Exchange attack: Governor honours RRF heroes
Is Karachi ready for three days of rain?
Is Karachi ready for three days of rain?
Sialkot driver's daughter all set to join foreign office
Sialkot driver’s daughter all set to join foreign office
From Musharraf to Imran: Pakistan's inflation history
From Musharraf to Imran: Pakistan’s inflation history
Karachi rain forecast fails to save people from misery
Karachi rain forecast fails to save people from misery
Video: All you need to know about Dr Nisar Morai
Video: All you need to know about Dr Nisar Morai
Why should kids not play PUBG?
Why should kids not play PUBG?
Video: The baby who bore witness: Indian atrocities in Kashmir
Video: The baby who bore witness: Indian atrocities in Kashmir
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.