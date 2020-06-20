Saturday, June 20, 2020  | 28 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

We sold 2011 World Cup to India: ex-Sri Lankan minister

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
Inquiry ordered by Sri Lankan government

Former Sri Lankan Sports Minister Mahindananda Ulth Gamage has claimed that the 2011 World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka was fixed. Even then, I was convinced that something was wrong with the match, he said.

Earlier, former captain Ranatunga had also expressed doubts about the final. India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in the World Cup final.

Reacting to the allegations, Kumara Sangakkara said that if the former sports minister had any evidence, he should provide it to the ICC for investigation, while Mahela Jayawardene sarcastically said that an election seemed imminent as the circus has started again as the circus has started again.

The Sri Lankan government has ordered an investigation into the allegations. Details will be sought from the inquiry committee every fortnight.
FaceBook WhatsApp
2011 India vs Sri Lanka WorldCup
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Here's why two Dow students were evicted from its hostel
Here’s why two Dow students were evicted from its hostel
Budget 2020-21: How much going to govt, army, Pakistan's people?
Budget 2020-21: How much going to govt, army, Pakistan’s people?
Watch: Tariq Aziz's first announcement on PTV
Watch: Tariq Aziz’s first announcement on PTV
Everything you need to know about Justice Qazi Faez Isa​
Everything you need to know about Justice Qazi Faez Isa​
Govt decides to seal 25 areas in Faisalabad
Govt decides to seal 25 areas in Faisalabad
Mahira Khan opens up about beau Salim Karim
Mahira Khan opens up about beau Salim Karim
These Lahore areas are being sealed to curb COVID-19 spread
These Lahore areas are being sealed to curb COVID-19 spread
Pakistan to witness solar eclipse on June 21
Pakistan to witness solar eclipse on June 21
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 12am | 14 June |...
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 12am | 14 June | Pakistan
Pakistan starts Actemra drug trials on coronavirus patients
Pakistan starts Actemra drug trials on coronavirus patients
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.