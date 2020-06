COVID-19 cases are gradually decreasing

The results of Pakistan's smart lockdown are beginning to show. From June 1 to June 22, there has been a significant reduction in the number of COVID-19 cases, especially in the last two days. The rate of testing has increased significantly since June 12. The average rate of testing is 29,000 to 30,000 a day, but the number of new cases are declining. Watch this full video to find out more.