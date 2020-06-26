Friday, June 26, 2020  | 4 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Watch: Pakistani-American developers introduce Azaan Frame app

Posted: Jun 26, 2020
Posted: Jun 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
They also introduced data tracing system at US mosques

Pakistani-American app developers in the United States are in a frenzy these days.

The idea of data tracing of visitors to mosques after the coronavirus was given by the app developers. Major American mosques have adopted their model. The developer wants it to be adopted for mosques as well as shopping malls in Pakistan.

Data tracing helps identify people who visit mosques and receive timely alerts in case of a virus or other illness.

In the United States, a call to prayer app has been introduced by these developers to deliver the sound of the azaan from house to house.

Pakistani and Muslim communities across the United States are very happy with this app and want similar steps to be taken in Pakistan as well.
